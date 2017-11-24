Scarborough Business Award winners 2017

The great and good of the region's business community gather at The Spa on Friday for the 2017 Scarborough Business Awards.

Sponsored by the University of Hull, more than 400 people attended the glittering 007-themed ceremony.

The winners and listed below and full pictures and reaction will be in next week's paper.

APPRENTICE OF THE YEAR

Emily Locker (Insight Group) - Winner

James Pilmer (Minstergate Peugeot; Tyro Training) - Distinction

NEW BUSINESS

Prepped 4 Health - Winner

McMillan’s of Malton - Distinction

SMALL BUSINESS

Cura Financial Services - Winner

Hunmanby Pantry - Distinction

Hidden Horizons - Distinction

MEDIUM BUSINESS

Parkol Marine Engineering - Winner

Stuart’s Food - Distinction

Infiniti Scaffolding - Distinction

WOMEN IN BUSINESS

Sue Richings (SWC Trade Frames) - Winner

Lisa Borrie (So … Visualise) - Distinction

Sue Jefferson (Possibilities Realised) - Distinction

YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR

Jamie McGarry (Valley Press, Woodend Creative Centre) - Winner

EXPORTER OF THE YEAR

Castle Group - Winner

LARGE BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Rosti Automotive - Winner

EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR

St Cecilia’s Care Services - Winner

Dale Power Solutions - Winner

RURAL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Wold Top Brewery - Winner

BW & DJ Glaves & Sons - Distinction

BRIDLINGTON/EAST YORKSHIRE BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Griffin Jewellers - Winner

TOURISM AWARD

Alpamare - Winner

Vale of Pickering Caravan Park - Distinction

Ellerby Country Inn - Distinction

BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR

Aran Curry (Insight Group) - Winner

Kerry Hope (Castle Employment) - Distinction

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Peter Wilkinson