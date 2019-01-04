Scarborough Borough Council support volunteer registration for Tour de Yorkshire

Scarborough Borough Council has announced it is supporting the registration for Tour Makers for the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire.

Welcome to Yorkshire and ASO promote the volunteer Tour Makes for the race which will take place later this year, between Thursday 2 and Sunday May 5.

The Tour de Yorkshire is now widely regarded as one of cycling's most dramatic and best supported events and simply would not be possible without the help of the incredible team of volunteer Tour Makers.

Full registration to become a 2019 Tour Maker is now underway, with different roles available to apply for. Anyone who is interested in becoming apart of the team needs to submit an application form which can be downloaded from here.

Race organisers will once again be working with regional police forces to deliver training sessions for all roles, which will be held in the coming months.

Last year a record 2.6 million spectators lined the route of the Tour de Yorkshire and £98 million was generated for the Yorkshire economy.

This year the Borough of Scarborough will host the race on Saturday 4 May, including the overall finish of the Asda Tour de Yorkshire Women’s Race and the finish of Stage Three of the men’s race.

A workshop, delivered by Welcome to Yorkshire, for businesses and residents that would like to find out more about how they can maximise the opportunities the Tour de Yorkshire will bring, is being held next week. The event will be held on Tuesday 8 January from 10.00am to 12.00pm (with registration from 9.30am) at CU Scarborough Campus, Ashburn Road.

The session will include a short presentation, detailed information of the new route, advice on how to make the most of the world-class event, brand guidelines and time for questions and answers.

Anyone wishing to attend the workshop is encouraged to book a place online.