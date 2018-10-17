Scarborough Athletic announce derby details

Scarborough Athletic have confirmed that their Integro League Cup derby against Whitby Town will be a segregated affair.

The clash between the east coast rivals will take place at the Flamingo Land Stadium on Tuesday October 30 with a 7.45pm kick off.

Whitby supporters will be admitted at the Swimming Pool End of the ground, while Boro fans should enter via the turnstiles located at the Boro Gates end.

The fixture will be pay on the gate, with turnstiles opening at 6.45pm

Adults will be charged at £8, with concessions being £4 and children under the age of 11 going free with a paying adult.