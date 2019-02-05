Scarborough and Whitby MP: improved mobile signal across North Yorkshire 'could be a life saver'

The MP for Scarborough and Whitby has welcomed the news that a contract to build masts to improve North Yorkshire’s mobile phone coverage has been awarded.

MP Robert Goodwill said that good mobile signal in rural areas can be a 'life saver'.

He said: “This is great news, particularly for remote rural businesses and residents. Having a good mobile signal can literally be a life saver for those who work alone in agriculture or forestry. If they are injured in the course of their work, without a good mobile signal, they would not be able to summon help and in some cases possible die of blood loss or hypothermia.”

After a competitive tender, North Yorkshire County Council awarded the £1 million contract to Arqiva, a leading UK communications infrastructure company.

Arqiva will now liaise with its mobile network operator customers to finalise the best locations for masts which are expected to be operational by March 2020.

Funding for the work comes from the Government’s Local Growth Fund grant secured by the County Council from the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Enterprise Partnership.