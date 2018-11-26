Scarborough and Whitby chalet prices to rise

The cost of renting beach chalets in Scarborough, Whitby and Filey could be set to rise slightly in 2019.



Scarborough Council’s portfolio holder for Leisure, Cllr Martin Smith will be asked on Friday to approve the changes for the coming season.



Under the proposals. the cost of renting a standard chalet annually would rise from £1,066 to £1,087 in Scarborough and from £627 to £640 in Whitby.



New chalets in Whitby would be priced at £1,377, up from £1,311 previously.



The cost of annually renting a new chalet in Filey would also go up by £20 to £1,004.



The price of weekly off-peak rentals in the three resorts is proposed to increase by £2.



Peak time lettings in Scarborough and Filey would go up by £3 and £2 in Whitby.



Daily off-peak lettings will go up by 50p in all three locations and by £1 on peak times.



Winter lettings in Scarborough and Filey will go up by £4 under the plans to £228.



The administration fee charged by the council would drop by £1 to £15.