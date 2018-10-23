`

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team called out to injured woman at Hawsker

Picture by Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team
Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team were called out yesterday to a lady who had sustained an ankle injury.

The incident occurred yesterday afternoon at 1.17pm in the vicinity of the Cleveland Way at Hawsker Bottoms.

A spokesperson from the Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team said: "After locating the lady and initial treatment on scene we transferred her to one of our 4 x 4 ambulances and drove her to a hardstanding for handover to a Yorkshire Ambulance Service crew and transportation to definitive medical care.

"Wishing her a speedy recovery."