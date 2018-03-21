Sandsend cafe backs calls to reduce plastic waste

Whitby businesses have been getting on board with a campaign to help reduce the use of single-use plastics.

Sandside Cafe in Sandsend is the latest to take steps to reduce their use of the waste, by introducing eco-friendly packaging for all of their takeaway products.

Owner, Neil Hodgson, told the Gazette: "Last year after a few storms there was a lot of plastic and waste washed up on the beach. A few months later, Blue Planet came out and everybody was just appalled, I thought we have got to do something about this."

Following a recent refurbishment, the cafe is now introducing biodegradable items for all takeaway orders, including cups, lids, straws, bags, knifes, forks and spoons.

Mr Hodgson, who has run the business for 23 years, added: “It’s a small step but but we’re fully committed. It would be great to get everyone involved in the Whitby area.”

The Whitby Gazette has been backing calls to help reduce the amount of single-use plastic sold around town.

What is your business doing to help tackle plastic waste? Let us know, email: editorial@whitbygazette.co.uk.