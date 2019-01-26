Saint Catherine’s supporters set to tackle Canadian Rockies challenge

Intrepid supporters of Saint Catherine’s Hospice are set to explore turquoise-blue lakes and gleaming glaciers as part of Canadian Rockies Challenge.

A group of supporters will take on the challenge of a lifetime from June 22 to 30 next year, trekking through the majestic scenery, towering mountains and enchanting forests of the Rockies.

Canadian Rockies.

Supporters Debbie and Leigh were first to sign up.

The pair have begun personal training in preparation for the trek and said: “We have never done anything like this before - this is an opportunity to challenge ourselves physically and mentally and is a goal to work towards.”

Debbie and Leigh began their fundraising with Christmas Fairs and their next event is a race night on April 6 at Scarborough Rugby Club. They are also organising an Afternoon Reunion Tea later on this year as they continue to fundraise hard to support patient care at Saint Catherine’s.

Another supporter, James, is taking on the challenge in memory of his wife’s nan Irene, who died in 2011.

Tracy and Tina are ready to support with the Rockies challenge.

“She was a wonderfully gentle, kind and loving person and played a very large part in our lives,” he said.

“She passed away in Saint Catherine’s Hospice and it’s only during those dark and difficult times that you truly realise what an amazing charity Saint Catherine’s is.

“Since the day Irene died, I have always supported them in any way that I can.”

Staff representatives Tracy and Tina will act as ambassadors for the hospice on the trek.

Tracy from the fundraising team and Tina, one of the nurses, have a combined 17 years of experience at Saint Catherine’s. They will assist the group of supporters taking on the challenge and support them throughout their fundraising journey.

“We are delighted to be representing Saint Catherine’s on this amazing challenge and will ensure everyone has the best experience possible,” they said.

Last year, Saint Catherine’s completed their first overseas challenge, when a group of 33 conquered the

Atlas Mountain Challenge, raising £48,979.80 for patient care.

If you would like to join the team for this challenge, contact fundraising department on 01723 378406.