Ruswarp primary children learn about the work of coastguards

The reception children at Ruswarp Church of England Primary School recently visited Staithes Coastguard Station as part their emergency 999 topic.

The children were shown around the station and given detailed information about the coastguards operate.

A school spokeswoman said: “The coastguards were excellent hosts and the morning was so informative; making it real and bringing it to life for the children.

“The school would like to say a huge thank you to the coastguards for enabling us to visit and providing the children with such a worthwhile experience, especially when the crew had been working through the night.”