Runswick Bay sea wall scoops win at moors design award

Runswick Bay sea wall, which protects more than 100 homes from flooding, has won the accolade for best landscape at the North York Moors Design Awards 2018.

Rockpools and grooves were cut into the new stone at the sea wall to help speed-up colonisation by marine invertebrates, and ‘seed boulders’ (boulders already colonised with seaweed and other species) used to help speed up the process. The sea wall was completed this year.

The Design Awards celebrate the most innovative and distinctive new developments completed within the North York Moors over the past five years.