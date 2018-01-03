Runaway car was teetering on Whitby cliff edge when firefighters arrived

Firefighters were called to a clifftop in Whitby as a runaway car hung precariously above a coastal footpath.

A crew from Whitby station was dispatched to Mulgrave Road at around 3.55pm today (Wednesday).

They found a Vauxhall Mokka teetering on the edge of the cliff after a suspected handbrake failure.

A North Yorkshire Fire Service spokesman said a crew had responded to reports of a car "hanging precariously over a cliff edge" above a footpath.

He said they used a winch to pull the unoccupied car back to a safe position before leaving the vehicle with the owner.