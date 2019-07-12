Royal Visit Rounds off the 161st Great Yorkshire Show
HRH the Duke of York visited the final day of the Great Yorkshire Show, taking in everything from fashion to the latest in farming innovations.
Charles Mills, Show Director, said: “We were proud to host HRH The Duke of York today to the Show. It’s been a spectacular three days, with some of the finest animals in the country competing in the judging rings, finishing with an exhilarating Cock O’The North showjumping competition.”
1. Great Yorkshire Show 2019
Cock o the North winner Richard Howley riding Chinook, receives the trophy from sponsors Martin Wood and Michaela Wood of Ripon Select Foods.