Royal Visit Rounds off the 161st Great Yorkshire Show

Charles Mills, Show Director, said: “We were proud to host HRH The Duke of York today to the Show. It’s been a spectacular three days, with some of the finest animals in the country competing in the judging rings, finishing with an exhilarating Cock O’The North showjumping competition.”

1. Great Yorkshire Show 2019 Cock o the North winner Richard Howley riding Chinook, receives the trophy from sponsors Martin Wood and Michaela Wood of Ripon Select Foods. Richard Walker freelance Buy a Photo

2. Great Yorkshire Show 2019 HRH Prince Andrew chatting to sculptress Emma Stothard and Show Director Charles Mills at the Great Yorks Show. Kate Mallender freelance Buy a Photo

3. Great Yorkshire Show 2019 HRH Prince Andrew chatting to Paul Russell in the machinery lines. other Buy a Photo

4. Great Yorkshire Show 2019 HRH Prince Andrew enjoying watching the heavy horses in the main ring at the Great Yorks Show with Show Director Charles Mills Kate Mallender freelance Buy a Photo

View more