Roxby author publishes highwayman tale as her debut novel

A Roxby-based author has published her first novel at the age of 19.

Katy Welford has self-published an historial romance, The Outlaw’s Lover.

The book, set in the 19th Century, tells the story of Joseph Finchley – a feared highwayman who struggles to survive but when a lonely prostitute offers him help he begins to fall in love with her.

Just as their relationship begins to blossom, a civil war breaks out and Joseph is sent away to fight.

This in turn creates complications for the couple and Joseph’s other family members who try to protect him.

Katy said: “The book focuses on stereotypes of men and women, loneliness and relationships.

“I wanted to display the main male protagonist in my novel as weak and sensitive compared to other romance novels and the female as strong and independent.

“Of course, it is mostly aimed at adult women with this ethic.

“I also designed the cover of the book and created the illustrations.”

The book is for sale at £14 and is available at Holman’s bookshop, Whitby, Book Corner at Saltburn on Saturday, February 9 and Guisborough Bookshop on Tuesday, February 12.

The publication is also available from Amazon Kindle for £7.20.