Rosemary’s memoirs of voyage in new book

A newly published book by Rosemary Redway, entitled A Candle for the Atlantic, is attracting attention in her old home town of Whitby.

The publication is a tale of ferocious seas and wild winds, powerful currents and profound experiences.

Rosie throughout her life has always sought adventure, has always wanted to write. Now, at the age of 83, she has done just that.

The book is an auto-biographical account taken from Rosie’s journal of a voyage.

Her story takes us back to 1992 when, working as a casualty staff nurse at the time, Rosie fell in love with an old two-masted schooner in Whitby harbour.

Meeting the skipper of the boat, the maverick seafarer Jack Lammiman, Rosie learns of his plans to be part of the 500 year celebrations of the 1492 epic voyage of Christopher Columbus’ discovery of the “New World” – America.

Whitby, with its important maritime history, should be represented there, Jack stressed.

So it came about that Rosie, with virtually no previous experience of sailing, embarked upon an extraordinary, life-altering, six-month voyage aboard the old wooden boat, serving as a deckhand and medic.

She learned as she went along what was to be her role as a member of the, mostly inexperienced, crew of seven as they crossed the Atlantic following the route of Columbus toward the Bahama archipelago.

The boat sailed on, following the east coast of America, and throughout their way the fury of the elements was a constant reminder of the dangers faced by those at sea, but there were kinder times too.

The homeward stretch of re-crossing the Atlantic from Newfoundland was blighted by total engine failure, causing the boat to drift helplessly at the mercy of severe northerly gales, precluding the use of sails.