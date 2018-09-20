Roll up, roll up! Get set for all the fun at Scarborough Fair

The East Coast’s biggest family fun fair is coming back to town next week.

Scarborough Fair will return to William Street coach park from Wednesday September 26 and will continue through until Saturday September 29.

It will open on Wednesday and Friday from 5-10.30pm, Thursday 3-10.30pm and Saturday 1-10.30pm.

Each year the organisers bring in a host of rides and attractions and this year the fair will be made up of over a dozen large attractions, plus a mass of children’s rides, games, hot food and fairground stalls.

The carousel will be back at the entrance to the fair, a traditional ride that always proves popular, and there will be family rides such as the Dodgems, Twister and the King Frog.

Thrill seekers will be able to sample the 40m high Speed Buzz which will become one of the highest landmarks in the town for four days as well as the return of the Devil Rock, a giant swinging pendulum ride with suspended seats.

The fair will also feature one of the UK’s biggest Fun Houses, waltzers the Tagada and the Superstar and Extreme which last year proved hugely successful.

On Thursday afternoon, 3-6pm, all rides will be half price.

Also, on Wednesday evening from 5-10:30pm and Saturday from 1-6pm special discount vouchers, available only in The Scarborough News, can be used for all rides and attractions.