Rockers Pop Will Eat Itself and New Model Army to headline Gothic festival at Whitby Pavilion

Rockers Pop Will Eat Itself and New Model Army are headlining two night of Whitby’s Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival, which is set to return to the town in April.

Whitby’s bi-annual Goth Festival has attracted revellers from far and wide for more than 25 years but changes to the event risk confusion for both festival-goers and accommodation owners.

Last year saw Whitby Pavilion’s operators SIV cut ties with the previous promoters and Tomorrows Ghosts, a new Gothic festival, was launched as the main event alongside many

other gigs, markets, film and club nights across town.

Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival is to return from April 26 to 28 with Pop Will Eat Itself and New Model Army headlining on the Friday and Saturday.

Tomorrow’s Ghosts has the backing of Scarborough Borough Council and is officially endorsed by The Bram Stoker Family Estate.

The new festival is also supported by other long-standing events that are a feature of the

weekend, such as Marquee Masquerade and Sexy Sunday at The Met ballroom.

To help festival-goers plan their accommodation, the future dates for 2019 were released

last year. However, the previous promoter, Whitby Goth Weekend, has announced different

dates for earlier in the month - April 12 to 14 - but at the time of going to press, no main acts had been announced.

This has left some veterans of the scene confused as to when to book accommodation and there is concern among the town, that some festival-goers may arrive at Whitby Pavilion on the earlier dates, expecting a weekend of entertainment, to be sadly disappointed.

The advice is to check event dates on the festival websites and to book accommodation accordingly.

In addition to the bands, horror film festival, three days of markets and films, Tomorrow’s

Ghosts is also hosting a new event this April on the afternoon of Sunday April 28 - Hammer

Glamour – The Ladies of Hammer Horror and The Secrets of Dracula with author Dacre

Stoker.

This will be held in the Pavilion Theatre from 1pm.

The female stars of Hammer horror will be appearing along with Dacre Stoker, the best-selling author of Dracula, Dracula historian and great grand-nephew of Bram Stoker.

