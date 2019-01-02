Rock legends Focus to visit Whitby Pavilion

Dutch prog legends Focus have announced they will be visiting Whitby Pavilion later this year.

Famed for their unique brand of progressive rock, Focus will rock The Pavilion theatre on Friday October 4.

Manifesting themselves at the start of the 1970s as the most successful and appreciated of all the Dutch pop-rock exports they are best known for their hits Hocus Pocus, House of The King and Sylvia, as well as critically acclaimed albums Moving Waves, Focus 3 and Hamburger Concerto.

The band recently released new album Focus 11 to critical acclaim and the Whitby show is one of many as the band build up to their 50th anniversary with a world tour.

Tickets for Focus are on sale now priced at £22.50 (plus booking fee) and are available via www.whitbypavilion.co.uk or from the Whitby Pavilion Box Office (01947) 458899.