Roadworks on Coach Road in Sleights lead to half-term ‘chaos’

Residents in Sleights have been left frustrated as half-term roadworks led to unprecedented traffic chaos down its main street.

Repairs to the bridge on Coach Road have brought cars to a standstill for months, but additional works were set up just yards up the road leading to major tailbacks during one of the busiest weeks of the year.

Resident, John Pinkney, 68, said he cannot believe the levels of disruption.

“I’ve lived here for 18 years and the traffic coming down Blue Bank is bad enough – now it’s a total joke.

“We have put up with lights since October and now more lights have gone up in half-term when there is much more traffic coming down Blue Bank and it’s backing up.”

He added: “The temporary lights failed and it’s just caused traffic chaos!

“You have to allow at least 10 minutes extra for any journey.”

A North Yorkshire County Council spokesman said: “The scheduled bridge maintenance work has been in place since October.

“On Saturday, Yorkshire Water notified us of emergency repairs in Sleights which were necessary to safeguard the area’s supply.

“Yorkshire Water are responsible for their roadworks and the traffic management measures they imposed on the highway.’’

A spokesman for Yorkshire Water said: “Our contractor Morrisons Utility Services have carried out an emergency valve replacement in Coach Road, Sleights.

“This repair is now complete and the road will re-open once the road has been reinstated.

They added: “Morrisons Utility Services has been made aware of reports of a traffic light failure and will attend the site as soon as possible. We’d like to apologise for any traffic disruption this has caused.”