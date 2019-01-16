Road closed in Ravenscar due to landslip repairs

A road has been closed in Ravenscar due to a landslip.

North Yorkshire County Council announced the Stoupe Brow road closure, from Raven Hall Road to just before the turning to Stoupe Brow Farm, this afternoon.

Access for residents is via the disused railway line from the north either from Fylingthorpe or BoggleHole.

The road has been closed in order for the landslip to be repaired.

On the council's website it states: "No vehicle shall use the Stoupe Brow, Ravenscar for a temporary period of up to 21 days from 14 January 2019 (subject to access to premises), because of emergency repairs following serious damage to the road (repairs to land slip).

"The closure period will only apply as indicated by the placing of traffic signs and a local alternative route will also be signed on site where appropriate."

North Yorkshire County Council have apologised for any inconvenience caused.