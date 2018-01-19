RNLI recruiting for ‘best summer jobs’

The RNLI is in search of new recruits to spend the summer working on some of North Yorkshire’s most popular beaches, as applications open for 2018’s beach lifeguards and face to face fundraisers.

Both roles are essential in supporting the RNLI to reduce the number of people who drown on our coasts, and to help keep people safe by providing essential local safety advice to thousands of holidaymakers.

Successful applicants receive training in search and rescue, lifesaving and casualty care techniques, as well as developing transferable skills.

They could be working locally on beaches at Whitby, Sandsend or Runswick Bay

Chris Ward, RNLI Area Lifesaving Manager, said: ‘Working as a lifeguard has got to be one of the best summer jobs – you get to call the beach your office for a start. But far more importantly than that, you are there to make sure the public enjoy it in the safest possible way.

“This is a demanding job requiring commitment, skill and a clear head. We’re looking for people with courage, determination and the ability to draw on their training and make the right decision if someone’s life is in danger. It is an incredibly rewarding role.”

The RNLI is also recruiting face-to-face fundraisers, who’ll work alongside lifeguards to provide beach visitors with important safety advice, playing a vital role in saving lives by educating the public on risks at the coast.

Applicants will need to be dynamic and act as a positive ambassador, encouraging support for this lifesaving charity.

Callum Moffat, RNLI Face to Face Fundraising Manager, said: ‘A good fundraiser generally has to be friendly and relaxed, but also energetic, able to talk to anyone and be passionate about what they do.”

You can apply at https://summerjobs.rnli.org/ or search for #BestSummerJob on Facebook and Twitter.