Rise in number of people in North Yorkshire caught with knives and guns, police crime figures show

The number of people caught with guns and knives in North Yorkshire has increased by more than a third, according to the latest police recorded crime statistics.

There were 227 weapons possession offences in 2018, data from the Office for National Statistics shows. These can include hand guns, knives and even corrosive acid.

That figure is up 36% on 2017, when 167 incidents were recorded.

The statistics are based on crimes reported to the police, and the ONS urges caution in interpreting some of these figures.

However, statisticians said that recorded crime figures are reliable for lower-volume offences, such as possession of a knife or a gun.

The rise was reflected nationally. Across England and Wales there was a 21% increase in offences with knives or sharp objects.

Overall, police recorded crime in North Yorkshire increased in 2018.

Over the period, 30,727 crimes were recorded, up by 15% on 2016-17.

That means there was a rate of 50 crimes per 1,000 residents during 2018, below the England and Wales average of 88.

There were 1,630 residential burglaries reported in North Yorkshire.

Due to a change in how the ONS categorises burglaries, the localised figure cannot be compared with other years.

There have been two homicides, which are murders or manslaughters.

There were 30 cases of death or injury by dangerous driving.

Across England and Wales, the number of recorded homicides rose by 6%, the highest level in a decade.

These figures excluded people who died in terror attacks.

Theft, one of the most high volume crimes, increased by 4%.

Drugs-related offences rose by 5%.

Commenting on the latest crime figures published by the Office of National Statistics, Deputy Chief Constable Phil Cain said: “As with the figures released earlier this year, North Yorkshire Police anticipated a further increase in recorded crime across the county.

“We are confident this is due to a significant programme of work undertaken to improve our crime recording process.

“The enhanced focus on our crime data integrity followed a Crime Data Integrity Inspection Report from Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Service’s (HMICFRS) published in February 2018, which highlighted administration issues.

“We have worked hard to make sure our crime recording process has progressed to the required standard, and although this is reflected by an increase in the figures, I want to reassure the public that we are wholeheartedly committed to continually improve the way we tackle crime.

“This has recently been demonstrated by our commitment to bolster Neighbourhood Policing and our delivery of pro-active policing initiatives such as Operation Servator and cross-border operations.

“In addition, I am pleased to say that the figures, despite the increase, show we continue to be one of the safest counties across England and Wales.

“It is also important to acknowledge that the figures reflect a continuing pressure on policing demand up and down the country. We will continue to monitor this demand and make sure our resources are where they need to be, when they need to be there.”