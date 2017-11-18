Rhea’s work chosen for prestigious show

Whitby artist Rhea Sherriff-Hammond has had her painting No Place, No Plan chosen for a prestigious touring show.

The New Light Prize Exhibition, which is running from tomorrow for three months at the Bowes Museum in Barnard Castle, celebrates and promotes northern art.

It supports well-known and emerging artists by offering some of the region’s best awards and opportunities with their showcase event.

Rhea is a fine artist working primarily in oils from her farmhouse studio on the North Yorkshire Moors.

She trained in Fine Art at Hull University and has featured in solo and group exhibitions mainly in the north.

Painterly traditions and disciplines remain central to her concerns, with a love of mythology, Surrealist, Symbolist and Pre-Raphaelite art.

“Before I began painting No Place, No Plan, I was in a dark period of my life,” she said. “I had been seeking the light for a long time.

“This painting expresses both the despair, hope, stagnation and isolation that I felt. Hope doesn’t necessarily mean having dewy eyed optimism – it can sometimes simply mean having the fortitude to exist in the empty void ... and to keep existing every day.”

The selected work features nearly 90 pieces from more than 70 talented artists.