Rex Greenwood’s Dracula book back to life for CF Trust

Dracula has risen once again!

Or at least the alto ego of the late Rex Greenwood, who rebooted Whitby’s love of the count, has come back to life in the form of the reissue of his short story entitled Dracula – The Untold Story.

Many locals may remember that Rex, one of Whitby’s first honorary citizens, was often seen walking our towns streets during the 80s dressed in his Dracula costume.

In 1985 he wrote a short story about how a man copes with an alto ego.

It is a light-hearted tale filled with some horror, some amusement, and some details of the count’s history.

In 1999, he wrote a further tale about some of the ghostly legends and tales in and around Whitby.

Rex’s niece Ann Brady, an author herself, agreed with the family to reissue the book with some minor edits but keeping his name as co-author. The title remains the same and now includes both stories.

All proceeds from the sale of this book will be going to The Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

Ann said: “My uncle was a wonderful, humorous man who has left me with many happy memories.

“We feel reissuing the book is a fitting way to carry on his legacy of raising funds for a charity close to his heart.”

The book can be found at various outlets including Amazon (Ann will sign the books ordered from her website).