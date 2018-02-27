Renowned musicians to perform concert

Three world-renowned classical musicians, including Whitby cellist Jamie Walton, have a concert coming up this weekend.

Trio Ayriel, which comprises Jamie, Swiss violinist Ambra Albek and Italian viola player Simone Gramaglia, are to perform at All Saints’ Church in Kirkbymoorside on Saturday March 3.

The programme, focusing on the pinnacle of the string trio repertoire, will be: Schubert String trio in B flat D471; Beethoveen String trio Op.9 No.2 in D major and Mozart Divertimento in E flat major K563.

The concert is a fringe event of the North York Moors Chamber Music Festival, which Jamie founded and which this year celebrates its 10th anniversary with performances in 10 churches across the North York Moors National Park between August 12 and 25.

Next month’s concert, which starts at 7pm, is free - anyone under 30 is entitled to a free ticket.

“All three of us have performed all over the world but like nothing better than coming together in an inspired, relaxed and unique environment which North Yorkshire offers in abundance,” said Jamie.

“Relaxed, yet capacity, audiences also contribute to this unusual atmosphere and 2018 looks set to be a particularly special year for us.”

Tickets are £12.50, with free admission for under-30s and can be booked by email on booking@northyorkmoorsfestival.com or call 07722 038990.