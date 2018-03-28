Remember the Victorian Image in Whitby? This is what it looks like now...

It became famous as the home of one of Whitby’s most popular attractions, but now 11 Sandgate has been transformed into a gentlemen’s store... with a twist.

The shop is nestled down one of the most historic parts of town and was made famous as The Victorian Image for 37 years - offering customers the chance to don period clothing and take home their portraits.

Inside the shop. Picture by Richard Ponter.

Furbellow & Co has taken its place and sells a selection of gentlemen’s attire, and even has its own barber area in the back of the store. The process of renovating and stripping back the walls revealed some fascinating findings.

A spokesman said: “We’ve made some interesting discoveries, including what we presumed was a side door, but was actually the traditional front door of the building. Somewhat puzzling when it sits next to Sandgate Coffee and Delights. Apparently an old alleyway ran between the premises. After poking a tape measure through a hole we discovered a gap of a few feet! We presume the alley must have come out behind the Monk’s Haven cafe on Church Street.”

Speaking about taking on the premises from Paul Anthony Wilson who ran the Victorian Image, they added: “We have large shoes to fill, after Paul and family made their mark on Whitby, but we are excited to take on the challenge and bring a new chapter to 11 Sandgate’s history.”

The new store sells grooming products and fragrances, along with clothing for casual wear or special occasions.

The barber area. Picture by Richard Ponter.

The barbers has been operating at the weekend but the team are hopeful someone will take on the role full time.

In the past 11 Sandgate has been a haberdashers, a café, a record store and the new owners think they will fit comfortably in the historic street and complement its surroundings.

When the building was the Victorian Image the business produced images for star names, including model Elle Macpherson, comedian Vic Reeves and Ricky Wilson from the Kaiser Chiefs.