Registration open for Boxing Day’s big dip

When the weather outside is frightful, does a dip in the sea sound delightful?

Preparations for this year’s Boxing Day Dip are well underway with the Whitby District Lions Club announcing that registration for the event is now open.

Whitby Lions Club members at last year's Boxing Day Dip.

This fun event has been running over the past 45 years, seeing numbers soar from a handful of brave local citizens to more than 150 eager individuals eager to brave the wintery waves.

This year’s event kicks off at 10am on Boxing Day.

The registration tent will be open until 10.30am and is located at the Bandstand opposite the RNLI Museum on Pier Road. Fancy dress judging will take place at 10.35am with prizes going to the best dressed adult male/female, best under 16 male/female and the best team or club.

The aim of the dip is, of course, that the Boxing Day dippers get sponsored, with 80% of funds raised donated to the charity of their choice and the remaining 20% helping many other local charities.

Some sea creatures are ready to enter the wintry waves.

A Lions spokesman said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to The Whitby Pet Shop for registering our dippers, members of the Whitby Diving Club who kindly volunteer their time each year, Medics UK for providing safety and medical cover, and also to Esk Valley Coaches who have been great supporters over the years.”

Sponsorship forms are available from The Whitby Pet Shop, 15 Station Square, Whitby, or if you are unable to get into town, please contact Lion Chris or Brian Harrison by email at robertharrison.sons@gmail.com or on 01947 897249.

They will email a form to you or give further details.