Red Arrows cancel display at Whitby Regatta

The Red Arrows' appearance at Whitby Regatta today will not go ahead.

The squadron's display at the event has been cancelled due to bad weather which has affected the jets' arrival on the coast.

They are also due to fly at Blackpool Airshow later today, and it is unclear whether they will still appear on the Lancashire coast as planned.

It is currently the Red Arrows' 54th display season - and comes in the same year that the Ministry of Defence announced that their historic base, RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, would shut to save costs.

Aviation experts have speculated as to whether the squadron could relocate to RAF Leeming near Northallerton, which is already home to other Hawk aircraft and which is a relatively quiet base.

