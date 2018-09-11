Record start for Yorkshire tourism in 2018

A record breaking number of overseas visitors headed to Yorkshire in the first three months of 2018, according to Welcome To Yorkshire.

Between January and March, just shy of 294,000 people visited the county from abroad - the highest number for the first quarter of the year since records began.

Visit England's newest figures show that Whitby, along with Scarborough and Filey as a borough, has retained its crown as most visited holiday destination in England, outside of London.

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “It’s been a fantastic summer for tourism here in Yorkshire and it’s great to see official stats now showing a record breaking start to the year too.

"We work hard showcasing the county across the globe and we’re delighted to have welcomed visitors from such a broad range of countries.

"We all know what a brilliant day out you can have on the Yorkshire coast and it looks like the secret is now well and truly out – as the Scarborough district has once again been named the most visited destination outside of London.

"From family fun in Scarborough, to fish and chips in Filey - recently named UK beach of the year by the Times, to heritage, stunning coastal walks, and the finest dining at world class fish restaurants in Whitby, and the Yorkshire coast is second to none.”

Tourism in Yorkshire is worth £8 billion annually, with the county's tourism and hospitality industry employing almost a quarter of a million people.