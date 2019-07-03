Record number of entries for this year's Great Yorkshire Show

Organisers of this year’s Great Yorkshire Show have revealed that overall entries for the three-day event are the highest ever.

There are 12,913 entries across the 21 sections of the show, beating the previous record of 12,847 set in 2014.

These include cattle classes with 1,247 entries across beef and dairy, sheep with 2,597 entries, sheep shearing with 241 and honey with 801 entries.

Show Director Charles Mills said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce that we have record numbers of exhibitors here at the Great Yorkshire Show this year. We can’t wait to welcome them to the Showground next week for what is set to be a terrific three days of competitions and celebrations of the farming industry.”

The Show will this year host three national cattle breed competitions: the Longhorn Cattle Society’s National Show, UK Beef Shorthorn Championships and National Charolais Show.

This year – for the first time - a two-part series dedicated to the Great Yorkshire Show will be filmed.

Anita Rani and Jules Hudson will present the two-part TV series Today at The Great Yorkshire Show which will go out on Channel 5 at 8pm on Wednesday and Thursday night of the Show. They will be supported by Peter Wright and Julian Norton from the Yorkshire Vet.

The 161st Great Yorkshire Show will be held from Tuesday July 9th to Thursday July 11th 2019.

Do you have an entry at the Great Yorkshire Show? If so our Rural North Yorkshire Community Reporter, Louise Perrin, would love to hear from you. You can email her on louise.perrin@jpress.co.uk or call 01723 860 168.