Recipe: Coquilles St Jaques Parisienne – serves four

Ingredients

12 King Scallops

200ml white wine

100ml fish stock

Juice of half a lemon

200g button mushrooms, sliced, 2 shallots, very finely diced, 200ml double cream, 50g butter, 1 tblsp plain flour

Chopped parsley, pepper

500g peeled potatoes (a floury potato suitable for mashing such as Maris Piper or King Edwards), 25g butter, 50ml double cream

2 egg yolks, salt.

Method

Peel and chop the potatoes, place into a pan of salted water and bring to the boil. Cook until tender, strain and dry the potatoes over a very low heat for a couple of minutes then mash with the 25g butter, 50ml double cream and egg yolks, season to taste and put into a piping bag and let cool slightly, enough for you to handle.

Pipe the potato around the edge of four individual dishes (Scallop shells are perfect for this) and place under a preheated grill to brown. While the potato is under the grill put the wine, fish stock, shallots

and mushrooms into a pan and add the scallops, cover with a lid and poach

for 3 minutes. Remove the scallops from the pan and keep warm. In a separate pan, melt the butter and then stir in the flour, cook this until it begins to foam then add the scallop, cooking liquor a little at a

time. Once all the cooking liquor has been added bring the sauce to the boil and add the cream and juice of the lemon. The sauce should be of coating consistency – if not, simply reduce the sauce a little, check the seasoning and add the parsley. Remove from the heat. To serve, take the shells from under the grill and place the scallops in (3 per portion) pour over the sauce and place them back under the grill for a further minute or so until golden brown. Remove from under the grill and serve.