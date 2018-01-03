Rare bird native to the Middle East spotted in Whitby

Bird watchers from far and wide have swooped in to see a rare bird, native to the Middle East and Africa, which has been spotted in a field in Whitby.

The winged creature, believed to be a Desert Wheateater, was spotted by Eddy Clark, of Church Street, who passed a picture onto David Richardson, of Waterstead Lane.

Mr Richardson then contacted an expert who confirmed to him that the bird is in fact a Desert Wheateater.

The bird has now become a Twitter sensation, with one birdwatcher boasting they travelled for two and a half hours to see the Wheateater.

Sightings of the species are rare in Britain but it has been spotted in a field close to the Coastguard station. The habitat of the bird is usually barren open countryside, deserts, plains, dried up river beds and sandy, stony and rocky wasteland.

It is more commonly found in Asia, Africa and the Middle East. They are only usually seen in Britain having flown off course while migrating.