Railway cottages at Ruswarp, near Whitby, packed full of potential

Many buyers are looking for a property with potential.

Sometimes they want a little something that they can add value to with refurbishment, others want a potential plot or to be able to extend, not just a house and a garden to live in and enjoy, although naturally they want that too.

1&2 Railway Cottages, Ruswarp - �340,000.

Railway Cottages could appeal to people wanting more!

There is a comfortable and well-presented main two bedroom home with a conservatory, gardens and a great workshop outbuilding.

This is so much more than just a garage, for those who like to tinker, or perhaps undertake larger projects.

There is also a similarly attractive second two bedroom cottage, originally designed as a mirror image of the first, with a long history of holiday letting providing useful extra income.

There is no restriction binding the properties together and they could be separated and sold on, if desired.

The second house has a range of outbuildings and has been run together with the first, but could be separated.

It does however have a huge garden with road frontage which appears to cry out for further development, subject to planning.

Lying in the National Park this cannot be taken for granted, but there must be potential to explore either commercially or residentially.

Beyond the two cottages, there is a further parcel of land which has separate access from the road and is currently used as a woodland garden extension to the cottages, but also faces onto the River Esk, just upstream from the iron bridge crossing the river.

This feels like a property with plenty of angles to explore and has a comfortable pair of properties in which to live while exploring them.

On the market with Richardson & Smith, £340,000.