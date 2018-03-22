Quayside nets plaice on list of UK’s top fish and chip restaurants

One of Whitby’s leading eateries has proven that it is also one of the best in the UK, after making it onto the list of Fry Magazine’s Top 10 Fish and Chip Restaurants for 2018.

The multi-award winning Quayside, which is owned by Fusco’s of Whitby, was once again named as one of the country’s best after a representative from Fry Magazine, a leading industry trade magazine, carried out a mystery review.

During the anonymous visit, the judge carefully inspected more than 40 aspects of the business including the quality of the food, which assessed the flakiness of the fish, the crispness of the chips and the crunch of the batter, alongside value for money. Staff presentation, front-of-house hygiene and customer service was also scrutinised.

Quayside also scooped extra points for being able to showcase that the restaurant sources its fish and potatoes locally and offers customers disabled access and the option to pay by card, as well as maintaining an active social media presence.

Head of Quayside, Stuart Fusco, said: “As a family-run business we are committed to serving the best fish and chips, cooked and served in the traditional way that many visitors expect when taking a trip to the Yorkshire coast.

“So we are overjoyed to have been awarded this prestigious accolade, which is testament to the hard work and dedication of our great team.”

The competition, which also included the Top 50 Takeaways and is now in its sixth year, saw more than 600 shops vying for a place as a finalist.

In 2013, Quayside, based on Pier Road, became the first fish and chip shop in Yorkshire to be awarded approval from the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) that the fish it serves is sustainably sourced.

It was also crowned the winner of the National Fish and Chips Awards in 2014.

Fusco’s of Whitby has fish and chip outlets in Whitby and Robin Hood’s Bay including Quayside, Royal Fisheries, Fish Box Whitby and Fish Box Robin Hoods Bay; as well as the Whitby Fish and Chips catering trailer. Visit: http://www.quaysidewhitby.co.uk/ to find out more.