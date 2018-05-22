Push the boat out and try free sailing sessions

Whitby Yacht Club are hosting a Push the Boat Out event on Bank Holiday Monday (May 28).

The event aims to encourage people to take part in sailing by going to a free taster session.

The club is one of more than 25 venues across the North East region taking part in the RYA’s Push The Boat Out campaign to give everyone a chance to try sailing for free or low cost throughout May.

A couple from Whitby are just two of the people to have tried similar events.

Retired teachers Dave and Alison Atkinson have been sailing ever since they went for an adrenaline-packed taster session during a previous Push The Boat Out event at the club on the North Yorkshire moors near Guisborough, and now have their own dinghy which they are learning to race.

Dave said: “It was a really windy day and we were taken out by Judy Armstrong, who is a world champion and was very fast - it was a real buzz!”

Alison said: “I got hooked on sailing as well and it was something we could do together.”

They both decided to join the club and completed a Level 1 & 2 sailing course for beginners, hiring club boats until deciding to get their own, and are now hoping to encourage other people to give sailing a go with Push the Boat Out.

“We love the challenge of sailing and the people at the club,” said Dave.

“There is lots of expertise there - and lots of friendship. We’re really pleased we went to that open day.”

Find all the details for your nearest Push The Boat Out event at www.rya.org.uk/ptbo.