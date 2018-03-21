Puppy seized from woman who ignored lifetime banning order

A 14-week old puppy has been seized from an address in Whitby after an occupant ignored the conditions of a lifetime banning order.

On Tuesday, police and RSPCA officers executed a warrant as a 27-year-old woman living at the address had previously been issued with a lifetime banning order in respect of cruelty to dogs.

In November 2012 Cleveland Magistrates Court convicted her of four offences under the Animal Welfare Act including:

Failing to protect the animals from pain, injury suffering and disease.

Failing to ensure their need to be housed with or apart from other animals.

Failing to ensure that they had a suitable environment.

Causing unnecessary suffering to an animal by failing to seek veterinary care for an injured animal.

Due to the severity of the cruelty, described as "one of the worse cases of suffering that an RSPCA officer had ever seen" and which resulted in one of the animals being put to sleep, the banning order prevented the woman from owning or participating in keeping any animals, or from controlling or influencing the way they are kept.

The puppy has now been placed in care.

The Scarborough and Ryedale’s Neighbourhood Policing Team Sergeant said: “Police and the RSPCA do not take the decision to seize dogs lightly and the court will only issue a lifetime ban on keeping animals in the most extreme of cases.

“The reasons for issuing such an order is to protect animals from an environment and people whereby they may be subject to neglect and cruelty.

“North Yorkshire Police will always take robust action against those people who pose a risk to animals and have a complete disregard for the conditions imposed by the courts.”

As a result of yesterday’s warrant, a joint investigation between North Yorkshire Police is ongoing.