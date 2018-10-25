Pumpkin fun at North Shire

North Shire, a family farm located at Liverton on the North York Moors, has sold nearly 7,000 pumpkins in the run-up to Halloween.

Thousands of people from across Yorkshire and Teesside have travelled to the magic-inspired farm to pick their perfect pumpkins.

Sisters Poppy, Rosie and Holly get ready for some spooky spells at North Shire Farm near Whitby. Picture Richard Ponter

Owner Carol Cavendish said: “It’s been absolutely an amazing turnout, we have met lots of amazing people who support our small business and it’s very much appreciated.

"It’s so unreal to see what was simply a thought and a dream come to life.”

The team at North Shire have been kept busy over the past month with the newest addition, the Green Dragon Pie House and Tea Room, also being a "huge hit".