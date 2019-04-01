Public meeting planned to shape Neighbourhood Watch in the Whitby area

A Neighbourhood Watch meeting is to take place at Hinderwell Methodist Church next week to help raise the profile and activity of the organisation in the Whitby area.

The purpose of the meeting on April 9 is to invite ideas as to how members can best shape the future of Neighbourhood Watch in the Whitby area and expand its membership base.

Terry Wallis

Guest speaker at the meeting is Andy Fox, the Financial Abuse Safeguarding Officer for North Yorkshire Police, who has a wealth of very considerable experience of dealing with victims of scams, having previously been employed within Trading Standards of North Yorkshire County Council.

Mr Fox will be outlining recent case studies and inviting questions from the audience.

The meeting is open to Neighbourhood Watch members and non-members and starts at 2pm.

Terry Wallis, Chairman of the Ryedale, Scarborough, Whitby & Filey NHW Association, said:

“Our aim is to get away from the image of being spotters behind lace curtains.

“Whitby Neighbourhood Watch is an integral part of the Ryedale, Scarborough, Whitby & Filey NHW Association which has a desire to improve the image, activity and lines of communication of NHW within the Whitby Area to make an even more positive impact upon communities and to reflect the work of the modern Neighbourhood Watch organisation.”

Initiatives are aimed at:

helping to reduce anti-social behaviour

spotting the signs of potential scams

and to support the fight against human trafficking, knife crime, drugs and terrorism

“The assistance provided to the Police by Neighbourhood Watch groups should never be under-estimated,” added Mr Wallis.

“There is absolutely no doubt that Neighbourhood Watch plays a significant and vital role in keeping communities safe and reducing crime, the essence of Neighbourhood Watch being all about a group of people who care about the area in which they live and who want to play their part in keeping themselves and their neighbours safe and this has never been more important than now when the resources of our Police are so stretched.”