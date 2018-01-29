Public help to catch suspects in Robin Hood's Bay

Police have praised the quick-thinking of villagers in Robin Hood's Bay after they helped to apprehend three suspects, following the theft of motorcycles.

A quad bike and two motorcycles had been stolen and a number of sheds and garages had been broken into.

But due to the quick-thinking and assistance from a number of villagers, police were able to arrest three suspects, seize a vehicle, recover the quad and one of the stolen motorcycles.

Three suspects are in custody and enquiries are ongoing. If you have any information that may assist enquiries, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident reference 12180015050.