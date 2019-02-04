Programme rundown for Steampunk Weekend

Whitby Steampunk Weekend takes place at the Pavilion from Saturday February 9 to Sunday February 10.

There is free admission to two halls of 80-plus trade stands. Quality accessories, apparel and accouterments presentations and workshops including:

The bartitsu and antagonistics forum – Victorian martial art live demonstrations

Duncan Mc Nulty on mesmerism – the art, history and practical demonstrations

Adam McSkelly – prop making 101

Magician Adam Saint – magic, escapology and Victorian sideshows

Broadcaster Ray Bokor – the Art of Spiritualism and practical demonstrations

Meet Jason ‘Rifleman Harris’ Salkey from Sharpe’s Rifles merchandise stall

The British Paranormal Society

Matron Bagpuss and the curious case of Filth and Depravity and How To Manage It

Pistol tiffin (tea duelling) with Captain Glossop and Lady Sparklemore

Adam McSkelly – introduction to leather craft

Author Gareth Clegg – tntroduction to new release Fogbound

Broadcaster and Steampunk DJ Atticus Oldman and The Absinthe Affair

Matron Bagpuss and the Curious Case of A Brief Introduction to the History of Medicine

Author Craig Hallam – Introduction to The Adventures of Alan Shaw

Bob Peel Imagery Photography Studio

Abigail Lagden – curiously contrary mixed media and powertex workshops

Steve Kay’s famous Steampunk VW Steamvagon

Ghost Haunted UK – paranormal investigators

Evening Events:

Friday February 8, Whitby Pavilion bar and cafe at 8pm

Sound and Vision Challenge Music and TV Quiz.

Raising funds for Cancer Research. £10 per table, max four per team

Free entry to Pavilion to enjoy the evening if you do not want to participate although donations/loose change is appreciated.

Saturday February 9

Steampunk Cabaret Evening, Whitby Pavilion Theatre, doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm start

Featuring:

Chap Hop Superstar Mr B – the Gentleman Rhymer, straight out of Cheam.

Durhams folk rock heroes Driven Serious

From Leeds, the quite brilliantly barmy Biscuithead & The Biscuit Badgers

Dollop Of Trollop, our favorite bawdy babes all the way from Whitby

Tickets £18 from www.whitbypavilion.co.uk

Box office: 01947 458899

The second Whitby Steampunk Weekend runs from July 26 to July 28