Previously unpublished writer Julie joins ‘exclusive club’ of star authors

Fylingthorpe writer Julie Noble has been selected to go in an anthology, Common People, alongside leading writers including Malorie Blackman, Kid de Waal, Stuart Maconie and many more.

Julie, a previously unpublished writer, was put forward for the anthology by New Writing North, a north of England literature development agency.

Her work was carefully selected from hundreds of pieces submitted to the agencies all over the country.

Julie said: “As a working class, single parent living on a council estate, the cliché defines me as sitting around smoking watching daytime TV, swearing at the kids.

“But I’m self-employed, striving and writing, yet my voice was often ignored or dismissed. The invitation to write something for Common People made my day – the acceptance made my year.

“Publishing felt like it was an exclusive club.

“It seemed we didn’t have the right voices, or the right stories. But this anthology opened the doors.”

Common People is a collection of essays, poems and pieces of personal memoir, bringing together 17 well-known writers from working class backgrounds with an equal number of brand new as-yet-unpublished writers from all over the UK.

A mother-of-five, Julie was the first in her family to go to university, studying Psychology at Lancaster.

Two weeks before the final exams, she gave birth to her first child then graduated with honours. While marrying, having four more children, and divorcing, Julie did various jobs including childminding, banking and TV work, but her writing won prizes and appeared in Mslexia, Writing Magazine and She magazine.

In 2004, she self-published Talli’s Secret to raise awareness of Dyspraxia - her eldest son has the condition.