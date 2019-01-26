Popular six-bedroom Whitby hotel is up for sale

A hotel popular with locals, walkers and Whitby visitors has been put on the market for £55,000.

The Horseshoe Hotel, Egton Bridge, which exceeds around 95% occupancy rate in the summer season 95% and around 75% in the winter months, lease is up for sale.

Set in large grounds this historic grade II listed building has two bars, formal dining room, six en-suite rooms.

The top floor is also currently divided into two rooms with a separate bathroom which has been used to provide living accommodation for the owners. It could also be converted into two further en-suite rooms making eight letting rooms in total.

The landlord of this property is a private individual and not a pub company or brewery which means that the premises are a 'free house' and not tied to sales from a specific brewery.

For more information on taking over the lease at £55,000 contact Richardson and Smith on 01947 602298.