Pop star helps Katie to celebrate top year

A Slimming World manager from Whitby was congratulated on helping slimmers to lose weight and change their lives – by singer and TV presenter Peter Andre.

Katie Trever, who manages Slimming World groups in Whitby, was delighted to get a chance to cuddle up to Peter when he presented the annual Slimming World Awards.

The Mysterious Girl singer co-hosted the event with the organisation’s founder and chairman Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE. Katie said Peter’s presence at the awards was extra special because earlier in 2017 he supported Slimming World’s most successful fundraising event ever – The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw, which raised £3.3m in just two weeks.

The annual clothes throw encourages Slimming World’s 900,000 group members to donate the clothes, shoes, bags and accessories that are now too big for them to Cancer Research UK, by filling up specially-branded bags and taking them along to their weekly group sessions.

Kate said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the members in Whitby. Throughout 2017 they have lost fantastic amounts of weight, with many of them hitting their target weights, improving their health and boosting their confidence.

“They’ll discover a whole world of support and advice that’s sure to help them achieve their targets. I’d love for anyone who’s thinking about losing weight this January to join us.”

Peter said he was thrilled to meet Katie at the event, which was held in Birmingham. “There’s absolutely no doubt in my mind that Slimming World and people like Katie who run and manage the groups are very special.”