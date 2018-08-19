Poor hits rich form in Wykeham 2nds win

Tom Poor was the key figure as Wykeham 2nds launched themselves away from the Division Two relegation zone with a 99-run win against Wold Newton.

Poor struck 111, which was added to by Pete Shepherdson's 45 as Wykeham reached 225-5. James Knaggs taking 4-50.

Karl Ridsdale was the only Newton man to shine with 37 as they dropped well short.

Daz Jones also had a fine day as his Cayton 2nds team beat Seamer 2nds by 209 runs.

Cayton tallied 292-3, with Jones dropping one short of his century, Gary Dixon making 75 not out and Simon Glave adding 67. Sam Collison was the top Seamer bowler with 2-88.

Archie Graham's 20 tried to get Seamer going, but 5-23 from Pearson, Jones' 3-39 and Sam Pickup's 2-3 ended their progression.

Table toppers Bridlington 2nds wrapped up a derby success against Sewerby 2nds by seven wickets.

Brian Heaton's 5-39 made sure Sewerby were slowed to 125-9, with Robin Coates' unbeaten 42 being the top score.

Knocks in the 30s from Mark Purves and Frankie Reffold sealed things for Brid.

Fellow promoted side Fylingdales booked a win by 88 runs to leave Pickering 3rds in trouble.

Mark Estill (64), Chris Hurworth (48) and Rob Grove (45) helped Fylingdales to 239-9, with Matthew Shepherd taking 3-44.

Steve Temple's 50 gave Pickering hope, but their dreams were dashed by Tom Shrimpton (4-44) and Mark Estill (3-33).

Kirkbymoorside conceded their game against Ebberston 2nds.

Snainton wrapped up the Division Three title despite losing by 27 runs against Ravenscar.

In a high-scoring game, Joe Bayes was the star man for Ravenscar with 103 not out, with J Everett adding 71, Ben Norman and Leigh Watson both took two wickets in a final total of 237-6.

Snainton also had a big scorer in the shape of Michael Kipling with 91, with Carl Wilson (41no) also getting involved, but 2-52 from Babu Matthew helped slow them to 210-6.

Cloughton 2nds moved within a handful of points of promotion after they beat Mulgrave 2nds by six wickets.

Cameron Fox and Simon Kipling both reached the 20s, but Scott Wardman's 4-36 and Ben Rowe's 2-32 reduced them to 164-8.

Fox continued his good all-round day with 2-41, but that wasn't enough as Mark Pryce (56) and Wardman (27) finished the job.

Muston dumped Forge Valley 2nds in big trouble after they beat them by 85 runs.

The Muston tally moved to 222-5, Max Truelove (75), R Kirby (49no), Matthew Atkinson (42) and Phil Marr (26) scoring the runs.

Atkinson also shone with the ball in the reply by taking 4-47 and that made sure that Pete Wannop's 31 and Carl Jackson's 25 wasn't enough.

Flamborough are also deep in the quagmire after they lost to Nawton Grange 2nds by five wickets.

C Leeson top scored for Flamborough with 23 not out in their 138-9, with Nathan Marwood and Darren Smith both taking three wickets.

Marcus Garcia's 3-12 gave Grange a few problems, with 55 from George Bentley and 45 not out from Jon Moxon finished things off.

Flixton 3rds conceded their game against Heslerton 2nds.

Wold Newton 2nds boosted their Division Four East position with a win by four wickets against Ravenscar 2nds.

Josh Rewcroft (89) and John Morrison (37) scored the majority of Ravenscar's 151, with Chris Hodgson taking 2-24.

Thomas Southwell (57), Jack Heselhurst (34) and Matthew Atkinson (29) wrapped things up for Newton, despite 2-21 from Gerald Smith.

That was the only game played in the division, as Scarborough 3rds conceded their game against Cayton 3rds, Scarborough RUFC conceded their game against Scalby 3rds and Filey 2nds had no game due to Muston 2nds resignation.

The only game in Division Four West saw Thornton Dale 2nds beat Brompton 2nds by 142 runs.

Tom Snowden's amazing figures of 6-7 helped dismiss Brompton for 41.

He had earlier scored 45, with Chris Headlam making 36 in Dale's 183.

Malton & Old Malton 4ths conceded their game against Sherburn 2nds.