Yorkshire Party reveals candidate for Scarborough and Whitby to stand in December election

The Yorkshire Party has announced its first batch of candidates to fight this year's General Election.

Lee Derrick has been chosen to contest the seat of Scarborough and Whitby.

Chris Whitwood, the Yorkshire Party Leader, said: "The Westminster parties have let Yorkshire down time and again. They have proved themselves inept not just over Brexit but in resolving the gross injustice of unequal school spending; ending years of abysmal transport service to ensure people can get to work on time; and taking meaningful action in response to climate change.

"It is clear that Westminster isn't working. Yorkshire deserves better."

The other Yorkshire Party candidates announced so far are Andy Shead, Beverley and Holderness; Chris Holmes, Don Valley; Leon French, Doncaster Central; Stevie Manion, Doncaster North; Tim Norman, East Yorkshire; Richard Honnoraty, Haltemprice and Howden; Kieron George, Harrogate and Knaresborough; Martin Roberts, Hemsworth; Mark Barton, Keighley; Ian Cowling, Leeds West; Laura Walker, Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford; Bob Buxton, Pudsey; Mike Jordan, Selby and Ainsty; Jack Carrington, Sheffield Central; Darren Longhorn, Shipley; John Hall, Thirsk and Malton; and Ryan Kett, Wakefield.