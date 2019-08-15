Whitby’s Member of the UK Youth Parliament on a mission to tackle climate change

A Youth Parliament member from Whitby, providing a voice to young people in North Yorkshire, is on a mission to tackle climate change.

Rebecca Morgan, 14, is one of three Members of the UK Youth Parliament (MYPs) elected in North Yorkshire.

She represents the east of the county, covering Scarborough borough and Ryedale.

Rebecca has helped to organise a youth climate change summit, which allows young people to explore the topic, understand what they can do as individuals in their communities and decide what they should be asking of local and national Government.

The MYPs and their deputies are supported by North Yorkshire County Council’s Voice, Influence and Participation team.

They are encouraged to take part in events and activities to strengthen the voice of young people in North Yorkshire and influence changes in the areas where they live.

Rebecca said: “I’ve always been a strong advocate for climate change, so when the opportunity arose to be part of the summit I immediately signed up.

“I have been working with others to put together the event, which will bring so many benefits for the young people who attend.”

During the event, which will take place today (Aug 15) in Leeds, Rebecca will work with Charlee Brewster, head of the steering group, to announce all the planned activities. The group comprises young people who organise, plan and run events on a number of topics.

“Climate change is interesting because no matter where you go, you can’t outrun it,” she added.

“We need to come together not just as a country, but as a planet to stop running away from the facts and face climate change head on for the sake of future generations, the future of the world and the future of our species.”

In July, a motion was passed at a meeting of the County Council to agree a structured climate change strategy which would see environmental impact considered as standard across everything from policy to procurement.

It called on the Council to commit to produce its own carbon reduction plan in an effort to beat the Government goal of 2050 and to aspire to achieve net carbon neutrality by, or as close as possible to, 2030.

County Council leader Cllr Carl Les said: “Climate change is a serious issue that impacts on all our activities and must be given due consideration in everything we do.

“It has gone beyond saving endangered species, it’s now about saving our species and the planet.

“We need to change our behaviours now.”