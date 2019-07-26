Selby MP Nigel Adams takes on digital and culture role in Boris Johnson reshuffle but Scarborough's Robert Goodwill loses job

Yorkshire MP Nigel Adams has returned to government after being made a Minister at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

The Tory MP for Selby and Ainsty takes over from Margot James, who resigned from the position earlier this month, following a vote on Brexit.

The move came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues appointing junior Ministers after moving into Number 10 earlier this week.

Among the losers in his reshuffle was Whitby and Scarborough MP Robert Goodwill, who lost the Farming Minister role which he had held for just four months. He was replaced by George Eustice, who held the role himself until resigning in February over the ongoing Brexit delays.

Mr Adams, a former Treasury Whip and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Wales Office, stated: “A privilege and honour to be appointed by Boris Johnson as Minister of State for Digital & Sport at the DCMS. Looking forward to working with a fabulous team.”

Born in Goole, he first became an MP in 2010. Prior to that he had sales roles in telecommunications and advertising. He co-founded Advanced Digital Telecom in 1993, which was later acquired by York’s JWE Telecom for £3.1m.

In April this year, Mr Adams announced he was quitting as parliamentary under-secretary of state for Wales and assistant government whip. He made the announcement after Theresa May said she wanted to hold Brexit talks with the Labour leader.

In his political career, he was Chairman of the All Party Group for Music and led campaigns to change the law on Secondary Ticketing. Mr Adams, whose brief also includes Sport, will report to the new Secretary of State, Nicky Morgan.

Earlier this week, Skipton and Ripon MP Julian Smith was made Northern Ireland Secretary and Richmond MP Rishi Sunak was appointed Chief Secretary to the Treasury.