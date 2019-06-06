Scarborough Spa ready to host Green Party conference

The final preparations are under way at Scarborough Spa as they host the Green Party’s spring conference this weekend.

Six hundred Green Party delegates from across the UK are expected in Scarborough for the conference which will runs from this Friday to Monday and it is hoped their visit will provide a boost to local businesses and tourism.

The Conference’s local coordinator and former borough councillor, Mark Vesey, said “We are so excited to give a big warm Yorkshire welcome to these delegates who will travel from across the country to enjoy Scarborough’s fantastic facilities.

"We have organised local history tours, beach cleaning, yoga, sea swimming, bike tours, pub-crawls and musical entertainment for them. Several local businesses have offered discounts.”

Dominic Stokes, head of Scarborough Spa’s Operators SIVLive is delighted with the political party choosing Scarborough Spa: “Hosting any high profile business event in one of SIVLive coastal or city venues is always an honour and we are very proud to be welcoming the Green Party Conference to the fantastic Scarborough Spa.

"We pride ourselves on being able to deliver the very best experience to our event clients and their delegates and I am sure the guests at this conference will make very special memories in Yorkshire.”

Scarborough’s two new Green councillors, Will Forbes and Neil Robinson, will welcome delegates to the conference with the topic of ocean plastics and pollution set to be the main issue of debate across the weekend.

A huge art installation created by local artist Gabriella Naptali will be the centre piece of the conference which has been created from hundreds of discarded plastic buckets, spades and beach litter collected over the past year by community volunteers.

Due to the conference taking place, there are some changes to the Scarborough Spa Orchestra’s performance schedule this week.

The Sunday’s morning concert (June 9) and Monday’s evening concert (June 10) will not be taking place but Sunday’s afternoon and Monday’s Morning concerts are unaffected and will go ahead as planned.