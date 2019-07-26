MP Robert Goodwill loses ministerial post, but says "the work goes on"

Robert Goodwill, MP for Scarborough and Whitby, has lost his role as Minister of State for Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, it was announced yesterday.

He had held the position from March 5 2019 to July 25 2019 and was replaced by George Eustice, who previously held the role until resigning in February.

Mr Goodwill said: "I was disappointed to move on from the Minister position, but actually George Eustice, who resigned because he didn't like the Prime Minister's Brexit deal, held the position for five years so I'm pleased he will take over with that experience."

Prior to holding this role he was formerly Minister of State at the Department for Education from June 2017 to January 2018.

Last Thursday Mr Goodwill was reselected as the Conservative Party candidate for Scarborough and Whitby for the next General Election which is due to be held in May 2022 - though rumours have been circulating that Boris Johnson may call a snap election sooner.

Mr Goodwill said he was due to have a very busy summer with DEFRA and could instead spend the parliamentary recess attending local events in his constituency such as Scarborough Cricket Festival and Egton Show.

"I will continue representing the people of Scarborough and Whitby," he added, "the work goes on."