IN FULL: All the election results for Scarborough Borough Council (updated with turnouts)

Here are the full results for the elections for Scarborough Borough Council, after today's count.
The council is now made up of 46 councillors, representing 20 wards.
No one political party has overall control, after the Conservatives lost their majority.
The political composition of the council now is: Conservative 16 seats, Independent 14 seats, Labour 13 seats, Green Party 2 seats, UKIP 1 seat.
The overall turnout for the borough was 34.51% and there were 163 spoilt papers.
See who won in your ward, and who will represent you on the council ...
* = elected
Burniston and Cloughton Ward (one seat) - turnout 39.44%
* Andrew Backhouse – Conservative Party – 356
Moira Cunningham – Labour Party – 182
Beverley Kristensen – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 142
Castle Ward (three seats) - turnout 29.41%
Deirdre Abbott – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 343
* Alex Bailey – Labour Party – 568
Anthony Gibson – Conservative Party – 229
* Janet Jefferson – Independent – 997
David King – Green Party – 432
* Carl Maw – Labour Party – 571
Cayton Ward (two seats) - turnout 31.62%
Colin Barnes – Labour Party – 435
* Simon Green – Conservative Party – 559
* Roberta Swiers – Conservative Party – 601
Danby and Mulgrave Ward (two seats) - turnout 42.44%
Adrian Clarkson – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 246
Amanda Daynes – Labour Party – 363
Sandra Gibson – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 177
Margaret Jackson – Green Party – 380
* Clive Pearson – Conservative Party – 718
Hero Sumner – Independent – 305
* Marion Watson – Conservative Party – 593
Derwent Valley and Moor Ward (two seats) - turnout 42.44%
David Billing – Labour Party – 309
* David Jeffels – Conservative Party – 727
Magnus Johnson – Green Party – 445
Robert Lockwood – Liberal Democrats – 339
* Heather Phillips – Conservative Party – 583
Phil Spruce – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 236
Frank Wright – Independent – 246
Eastfield Ward (three seats) - turnout 22.82%
* Joanne Maw – Labour Party – 452
Paul McCann – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 307
* Theresa Norton – Labour Party – 410
* Tony Randerson – Labour Party – 616
John White – Conservative Party – 202
Esk Valley Ward (two seats) - turnout 36.3%
Peter Bolton – Labour Party – 383
* Guy Coulson – Conservative Party – 813
Philip Michulitis – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 233
* Phil Trumper – Conservative Party – 597
Falsgrave and Stepney Ward (three seats) - turnout 33.84%
Alix Bartlett Cook – Liberal Democrats – 221
* Liz Colling – Labour Party – 753
* Will Forbes – Green Party – 822
Mark Gordon – Labour Party – 703
Sean Hunter – Independent – 321
Sally Anne Longden – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 485
Tracey Reeves – Conservative Party – 252
Colin Relph – Independent – 466
* Neil Robinson – Green Party – 856
Richard Thompson – Conservative Party – 247
Filey Ward (three seats) - turnout 36.33%
* John Casey – Independent – 789
* Mike Cockerill – Independent – 855
Bob Colling – Labour Party – 332
* Sam Cross – Independent – 890
Colin Haddington – Independent – 553
Jacqui Houlden-Banks – Independent – 788
Terry Parkinson – Conservative Party – 212
Janine Robinson – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 402
Fylingdales and Ravenscar Ward (one seat) - turnout 40.13%
Keith Jeffery – Labour Party – 209
Stephen Mayall – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 173
* Jane Mortimer – Conservative Party – 365
Hunmanby Ward (two seats) - turnout 38.91%
Godfrey Allanson – Conservative Party – 421
* Michelle Donohue-Moncrieff – Independent – 972
* Paul Riley – Independent – 801
Tom Seston – Conservative Party – 160
Martin Whittle – Labour Party – 158
Mayfield Ward (two seats) - turnout 31.22%
* David Chance – Conservative Party – 416
Gerald Dennett – Labour Party – 324
* Glenn Goodberry – Conservative Party – 517
Aaron Jones – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 237
Asa Jones – Labour Party – 339
Newby Ward (three seats) - turnout 37.82%
Lynn Bastiman – Conservative Party – 386
Nick Henderson – Independent – 541
* Neil Heritage – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 594
Andrew Jenkinson – Conservative Party – 464
Helen Kindness – Green Party – 545
* Eileen Murphy – Independent – 860
* Subash Sharma – Labour Party – 591
Northstead Ward (three seats) - turnout 31.88%
* John Atkinson – Independent – 602
* Eric Broadbent – Labour Party – 624
Norman Murphy – Independent – 553
Gabrielle Naptali – Green Party – 313
Yvonne Pattison – Labour Party – 494
Neil Price – Labour Party – 423
* Guy Smith – Independent – 616
Martin Smith – Conservative Party – 315
Tim Thorne – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 433
Scalby Ward (two seats) - turnout 44.03%
* Derek Bastiman – Conservative Party – 495
Tina Davy – Labour Party – 283
Sara Fenander – Green Party – 424
Mark Harland – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 371
* Hazel Lynskey – Conservative Party – 516
Seamer Ward (two seats) - turnout 34.26%
Colin Challen – Labour Party – 205
Bob Jackman – Liberal Democrats – 338
* Helen Mallory – Conservative Party – 390
* Roxanne Murphy – Independent – 537
Mark Phillips – Conservative Party – 193
Zoë Sinclair – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 324
Streonshalh Ward (two seats) - turnout 26.51%
* Stewart Campbell – Labour Party- 368
Michael Harrison – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 273
* Michael Stonehouse – Labour Party – 377
Sandra Turner – Conservative Party – 315
Linda Wild – Conservative Party – 226
Weaponness and Ramshill Ward (three seats) - turnout 38.34%
Stuart Abbott – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 395
Charlotte Bonner – Green Party – 703
Tom Fox – Conservative Party – 573
* Jim Grieve – Independent – 828
Jennifer Kelly – Conservative Party – 511
* Rich Maw – Labour Party – 741
* Steve Siddons – Labour Party – 761
Callam Walsh – Conservative Party – 447
Connor Young – Labour Party – 590
Whitby West Cliff Ward (two seats) - turnout 33.13%
* Alf Abbott – Conservative Party – 317
Graham Collinson – Independent – 170
Lee Derrick – The Yorkshire Party – 136
Howard Green – Green Party – 196
Jonathan Harston – Liberal Democrats – 195
Ken Hordon – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 154
John Nock – Conservative Party – 254
* Sue Tucker – Labour Party – 323
Mike Ward – Independent – 229
Woodlands Ward (three seats) - turnout 31.42%
* Bill Chatt – Independent – 690
Gareth Edmunds – Conservative Party – 282
* Phil Kershaw – Independent – 714
Andy Leak – Labour Party – 437
Richard Moody – Labour Party – 432
Chris Phillips – Green Party – 388
* Peter Popple – Independent – 583
Denise Sangster – Labour Party – 370
Jack White – Conservative Party – 203