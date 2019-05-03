IN FULL: All the election results for Scarborough Borough Council

Here are the full results for the elections for Scarborough Borough Council, after today's count.

The council is now made up of 46 councillors, representing 20 wards.

Labour's Carl Maw is a new councillor, in Castle ward

No one political party has overall control, after the Conservatives lost their majority.

See who won in your ward, and who will represent you on the council ...

* = elected

Burniston and Cloughton Ward (one seat)

Andrew Backhouse is congratulated by wife Sue after retaining his seat in Burniston and Cloughton

* Andrew Backhouse – Conservative Party – 356

Moira Cunningham – Labour Party – 182

Beverley Kristensen – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 142

Castle Ward (three seats)

Deirdre Abbott – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 343

* Alex Bailey – Labour Party – 568

Anthony Gibson – Conservative Party – 229

* Janet Jefferson – Independent – 997

David King – Green Party – 432

* Carl Maw – Labour Party – 571

Cayton Ward (two seats)

Colin Barnes – Labour Party – 435

* Simon Green – Conservative Party – 559

* Roberta Swiers – Conservative Party – 601

Danby and Mulgrave Ward (two seats)

Adrian Clarkson – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 246

Amanda Daynes – Labour Party – 363

Sandra Gibson – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 177

Margaret Jackson – Green Party – 380

* Clive Pearson – Conservative Party – 718

Hero Sumner – Independent – 305

* Marion Watson – Conservative Party – 593

Derwent Valley and Moor Ward (two seats)

David Billing – Labour Party – 309

* David Jeffels – Conservative Party – 727

Magnus Johnson – Green Party – 445

Robert Lockwood – Liberal Democrats – 339

* Heather Phillips – Conservative Party – 583

Phil Spruce – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 256

Frank Wright – Independent – 246

Eastfield Ward (three seats)

* Joanne Maw – Labour Party – 452

Paul McCann – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 307

* Theresa Norton – Labour Party – 410

* Tony Randerson – Labour Party – 616

John White – Conservative Party – 202

Esk Valley Ward (two seats)

Peter Bolton – Labour Party – 383

* Guy Coulson – Conservative Party – 813

Philip Michulitis – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 233

* Phil Trumper – Conservative Party – 597

Falsgrave and Stepney Ward (three seats)

Alix Bartlett Cook – Liberal Democrats – 221

* Liz Colling – Labour Party – 753

* Will Forbes – Green Party – 822

Mark Gordon – Labour Party – 703

Sean Hunter – Independent – 321

Sally Anne Longden – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 485

Tracey Reeves – Conservative Party – 252

Colin Relph – Independent – 466

* Neil Robinson – Green Party – 856

Richard Thompson – Conservative Party – 247

Filey Ward (three seats)

* John Casey – Independent – 789

* Mike Cockerill – Independent – 855

Bob Colling – Labour Party – 332

* Sam Cross – Independent – 890

Colin Haddington – Independent – 553

Jacqui Houlden-Banks – Independent – 788

Terry Parkinson – Conservative Party – 212

Janine Robinson – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 402

Fylingdales and Ravenscar Ward (one seat)

Keith Jeffery – Labour Party – 209

Stephen Mayall – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 173

* Jane Mortimer – Conservative Party – 365

Hunmanby Ward (two seats)

Godfrey Allanson – Conservative Party – 421

* Michelle Donohue-Moncrieff – Independent – 972

* Paul Riley – Independent – 801

Tom Seston – Conservative Party – 160

Martin Whittle – Labour Party – 158

Mayfield Ward (two seats)

* David Chance – Conservative Party – 416

Gerald Dennett – Labour Party – 324

* Glenn Goodberry – Conservative Party – 517

Aaron Jones – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 237

Asa Jones – Labour Party – 339

Newby Ward (three seats)

Lynn Bastiman – Conservative Party – 386

Nick Henderson – Independent – 541

* Neil Heritage – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 594

Andrew Jenkinson – Conservative Party – 464

Helen Kindness – Green Party – 545

* Eileen Murphy – Independent – 860

* Subash Sharma – Labour Party – 591

Northstead Ward (three seats)

* John Atkinson – Independent – 602

* Eric Broadbent – Labour Party – 624

Norman Murphy – Independent – 553

Gabrielle Naptali – Green Party – 313

Yvonne Pattison – Labour Party – 494

Neil Price – Labour Party – 423

* Guy Smith – Independent – 616

Martin Smith – Conservative Party – 315

Tim Thorne – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 433

Scalby Ward (two seats)

* Derek Bastiman – Conservative Party – 495

Tina Davy – Labour Party – 283

Sara Fenander – Green Party – 424

Mark Harland – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 371

* Hazel Lynskey – Conservative Party – 516

Seamer Ward (two seats)

Colin Challen – Labour Party – 205

Bob Jackman – Liberal Democrats – 338

* Helen Mallory – Conservative Party – 390

* Roxanne Murphy – Independent – 537

Mark Phillips – Conservative Party – 193

Zoë Sinclair – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 324

Streonshalh Ward (two seats)

* Stewart Campbell – Labour Party- 368

Michael Harrison – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 273

* Michael Stonehouse – Labour Party – 377

Sandra Turner – Conservative Party – 315

Linda Wild – Conservative Party – 226

Weaponness and Ramshill Ward (three seats)

Stuart Abbott – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 395

Charlotte Bonner – Green Party – 703

Tom Fox – Conservative Party – 573

* Jim Grieve – Independent – 828

Jennifer Kelly – Conservative Party – 511

* Rich Maw – Labour Party – 741

* Steve Siddons – Labour Party – 761

Callam Walsh – Conservative Party – 447

Connor Young – Labour Party – 590

Whitby West Cliff Ward (two seats)

* Alf Abbott – Conservative Party – 317

Graham Collinson – Independent – 170

Lee Derrick – The Yorkshire Party – 136

Howard Green – Green Party – 196

Jonathan Harston – Liberal Democrats – 195

Ken Hordon – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 154

John Nock – Conservative Party – 254

* Sue Tucker – Labour Party – 323

Mike Ward – Independent – 229

Woodlands Ward (three seats)

* Bill Chatt – Independent – 690

Gareth Edmunds – Conservative Party – 282

* Phil Kershaw – Independent – 714

Andy Leak – Labour Party – 437

Richard Moody – Labour Party – 432

Chris Phillips – Green Party – 388

* Peter Popple – Independent – 583

Denise Sangster – Labour Party – 370

Jack White – Conservative Party – 203